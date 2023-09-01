Blogging Dirty
Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Defense

Looking at each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons after they announced their 53-man roster

By Grayson Freestone

Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnati Bengals v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Edge rusher (4)

  • Lorenzo Carter
  • Bud Dupree
  • Arnold Ebiketie
  • DeAngelo Malone

The Atlanta Falcons edge rusher position is a big uncertainty. On one hand, you can see them having a great year as they combine with those down linemen, but on the other hand, these four players haven't proven to be players who can consistently put up double-digit sacks.

Lorenzo Carter had a decent year but has never come close to ten sacks, Bud Dupree had 11.5 sacks in 2019 but hasn't played more than 11 games in a season since, and then you obviously have two young players.

For this position to excel, the Falcons will have to keep Bud Dupree healthy and have one of the second-year players breakout in a big way.

