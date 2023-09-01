Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Defense
Looking at each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons after they announced their 53-man roster
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Edge rusher (4)
- Lorenzo Carter
- Bud Dupree
- Arnold Ebiketie
- DeAngelo Malone
The Atlanta Falcons edge rusher position is a big uncertainty. On one hand, you can see them having a great year as they combine with those down linemen, but on the other hand, these four players haven't proven to be players who can consistently put up double-digit sacks.
Lorenzo Carter had a decent year but has never come close to ten sacks, Bud Dupree had 11.5 sacks in 2019 but hasn't played more than 11 games in a season since, and then you obviously have two young players.
For this position to excel, the Falcons will have to keep Bud Dupree healthy and have one of the second-year players breakout in a big way.