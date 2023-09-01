Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Defense
Looking at each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons after they announced their 53-man roster
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Linebacker (4)
- Troy Andersen
- Kaden Elliss
- Nate Landman
- Tae Davis
Much like edge rusher, linebacker is an uncertain position for the Atlanta Falcons.
Troy Andersen is tasked with being the top linebacker on the team, essentially making him the 'quarterback of the defense.' He has all the talent you would ever want in a linebacker but he was super inconsistent during his rookie season. We just don't know what we are going to get out of him.
Next is Kaden Elliss who is the glue for this position. Ryan Nielsen knows him better than anyone so he will know exactly how to use him from the get-go.
Nate Landman will have a bigger role in his second year but we will have to see how much he gets on the field. Tae Davis represents the depth at the position and he will be an important special teams piece.