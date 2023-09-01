Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Defense
Looking at each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons after they announced their 53-man roster
5 of 6
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Cornerbacks (6)
- A.J. Terrell
- Jeff Okudah
- Tre Flowers
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Clark Phillips III
Cornerback is yet another position for the Falcons that has so much more talent compared to last season.
Of course, you have A.J. Terrell who can be the best in the game and then getting his mirror back in Jeff Okudah will be so important. It is looking like Okudah won't be healthy for the opening game but he shouldn't be out for much longer. Tre Flowers will have to step up.
Mike Hughes, Dee Alford, and Clark Phillips will play primarily in the slot and each one of them has a lot of talent. Particularly, it will be interesting to see what Alford can do in his second season.