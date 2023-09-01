Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Defense
Looking at each defensive position for the Atlanta Falcons after they announced their 53-man roster
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Safeties (4)
- Jessie Bates III
- Richie Grant
- Jaylinn Hawkins
- DeMarcco Hellams
How can you not be excited about the Falcons safety position in 2023? They have four players who could be great players.
We all know what Jessie Bates can do since he has been one of the best in the NFL for a few years. Richie Grant can do a lot of things on defense and will be moved around quite frequently.
And then you have Jaylinn Hawkins who started in nearly every game last season and was the least of the problem for the defense, and DeMarcco Hellams who looks like a star in the making. Hellams was one of the most impressive preseason players and has forced Ryan Nielsen to give him snaps during the season.
I can't wait to see how Nielsen gets these four guys on the field—each one of them has earned the right to play during the regular season.