Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Offense
With the initial 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons dropping, here is a breakdown of each position in preparation for the season.
The Atlanta Falcons, along with every other NFL team, made a lot of transactions on Tuesday in an effort to get to the required 53-player roster for the regular season.
It is sad to see so many guys back on the street and it will be interesting to see who lands on the practice squad. We will have to wait to see how this roster continues to change between now and the start of the Falcons season on September 10th.
For now, we are going to go through each position on the offensive side of the ball and break it down. We know who the starters will be but injuries are bound to happen which makes the depth players so important.
Without further ado, here is the breakdown of the Falcons' initial 53-man roster, starting with the most important position on the field.