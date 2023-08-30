Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Offense
With the initial 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons dropping, here is a breakdown of each position in preparation for the season.
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Quarterbacks (3)
- Desmond Ridder
- Taylor Heinicke
- Logan Woodside
Going into training camp, and really up until the preseason, everyone was expecting to see just two quarterbacks on the final roster—Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke. However, the Falcons watched Logan Woodside play clean and efficient football.
To say Woodside looked impressive would be an understatement. He looked poised, was accurate, made good decisions, and most of all, he was able to maneuver the pocket like a ten-year veteran.
The new emergency quarterback rule also made this an easy decision for the team as they will get to dress three quarterbacks with one of them not counting against the active player limit. Essentially they will have an extra player ready for game action in the event they need him.