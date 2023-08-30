Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Offense
With the initial 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons dropping, here is a breakdown of each position in preparation for the season.
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Running backs (3) and Fullback (1)
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Keith Smith
All four of these players were essentially locks to make the final roster. Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, and Cordarrelle Patterson make up the best three-headed monster in the NFL while Keith Smith can be a good blocker and special teamer.
Seeing that the Falcons didn't keep a fourth running back was surprising. It was looking like Godwin Igwebuike was on his way to making the roster after a strong preseason but the Falcons trust their three guys and need to use that roster spot elsewhere.