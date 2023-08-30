Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Offense
With the initial 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons dropping, here is a breakdown of each position in preparation for the season.
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Wide receivers (5)
- Drake London
- Mack Hollins
- Scotty Miller
- KhaDarel Hodge
- Josh Ali
Drake London, Mack Hollins, Scotty Miller, and KhaDarel Hodge were all primed to make the roster while there was a heated battle for the one or two spots left at the position.
It is surprising to see that the Atlanta Falcons kept five receivers instead of six. After his final preseason game, it looked like J.J. Arcega-Whiteside would make the roster because of his size and ability to play at tight end.
However, with the way this roster is set up, the Falcons can afford to only have five receivers. Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Cordarrelle Patterson, and Bijan Robinson will all play some receiver.