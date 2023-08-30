Position-by-position breakdown of Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster: Offense
With the initial 53-man roster for the Atlanta Falcons dropping, here is a breakdown of each position in preparation for the season.
Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster breakdown: Offensive line (9)
- Jake Matthews
- Matthew Bergeron
- Drew Dalman
- Chris Lindstrom
- Kaleb McGary
- Josh Miles
- Ryan Neuzil
- Kyle Hinton
- Jovaughn Gwyn
The starting five, especially after Matt Hennessy's injury, was never in doubt. They are a strong unit that should have no problem moving defenders around.
After the Ethan Greenidge injury, it became obvious that Josh Miles would make the roster and the same can be said about Ryan Neuzil.
I was surprised to see so many interior offensive linemen make the roster. Obviously, some have versatility but the Falcons kept three tackles and six interior linemen. Last year they kept three tackles and five interior linemen. This decision seems to be fueled by them wanting to keep rookie Jovaughn Gwyn on the roster but not believing he would be ready to take the field.