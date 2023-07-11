Fansided
Blogging Dirty

Power Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 opponents

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages
The Arizona Cardinals were not good last year and they almost undoubtedly won't be good in 2023. This is a team that the Atlanta Falcons were able to take down late in the 2022 season and they have no excuse not to do the same this season

The Cardinals let go of DeAndre Hopkins, have a new coaching staff, and have issues all over the roster. It appears like things will be much of the same in Arizona.

Think about it, the Buccaneers had a historically awful running game in 2022 and they replaced Tom Brady with Baker Mayfield...

They have great receivers but their offensive line appears like it will be awful again and their defense isn't going to be able to carry them. The 2023 Bucs should be the team that the Falcons saw once Tom Brady was pulled in week 18, which does not bode well for them.

