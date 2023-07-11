Power Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 opponents
The Chicago Bears were a team that the Atlanta Falcons narrowly beat in 2022 and both teams are bound to improve this next season. They were the two most active teams in free agency and they were both able to improve significantly in the draft as well
However, in my opinion, the Bears still have a ways to go. Justin Fields has not proven anything other than that he can run the ball which won't get you very far in the NFL—just ask Marcus Mariota. Their defense still has holes and they could easily have the worst defensive line in the NFL It is a team that has received some hype but I don't see it coming to fruition.
Wow were the Indianapolis Colts a complete disaster last season. They were such a disaster that they totally spoiled what would have been billed as Matt Ryan's return to Atlanta, instead, it will be another rookie quarterback going up against an improved Falcons defense.
The Colts have talent, but the majority of that talent is coming off of terrible seasons. This is a team that is banking on their players playing like they should and staying healthy. And with that, why should we believe that those players can do those two things? Common sense tells us that players coming off of a bad season are more likely to have another bad season than they are to have a good season.