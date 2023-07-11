Power Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 opponents
For a third year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons will be playing the Washington Commanders, and, hopefully, the third time will be the charm.
The Commanders are an interesting team, on one hand, they have a nice set of skill players with the likes of Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, etc. but on the other hand, they are relying on Sam Howell to lead the offense—sounds like a familiar scenario.
They also have a solid defensive line but as we saw last year, those pieces were not good enough for them. Now, they are arguably in a worse situation at quarterback. Not to mention, their defense is still lacking outside of the defensive line.
To be quite honest, I could see a situation where the Titans end up being the worst team that the Falcons play in 2023. It is a team that needs a lot to go right for them to win nine or ten games.
First of all, Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry need to stay healthy. Second of all, they need DeAndre Hopkins because their wide receiver group is the worst in the league. And third, they need their athletic defense to take control of games. It is a lot to ask.