Fansided
Blogging Dirty

Power Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 opponents

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers / Lance King/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
6 of 8
Next

6. . 49. . . . Rank. . Week 2. GB @ ATL

The Green Bay Packers are going to be an interesting team. They are entering what they hope is the Jordan Love-era and he has some talent surrounding him.

However, their offensive line might be lacking and their tight ends are young. They also don't have a true number-one receiver. Green Bay's running game and defense will have to step up if they want to be a competitive team this season.

. 5. 87. Rank. . . . . Weeks 1 and 15.

As much as I hate to say it, the Carolina Panthers are headed in the right direction, when it comes to their roster (I am not a fan of their head coaching hire). Bryce Young will be surrounded by veteran-skill players and a good offensive line. Their defense should only improve with more talent and a great defensive coordinator.

In my opinion, this is the team that will challenge the Atlanta Falcons for the division. That makes week one's game so much more important for the Falcons.

Home/Falcons Schedule