Power Ranking the Atlanta Falcons' 2023 opponents
The Green Bay Packers are going to be an interesting team. They are entering what they hope is the Jordan Love-era and he has some talent surrounding him.
However, their offensive line might be lacking and their tight ends are young. They also don't have a true number-one receiver. Green Bay's running game and defense will have to step up if they want to be a competitive team this season.
As much as I hate to say it, the Carolina Panthers are headed in the right direction, when it comes to their roster (I am not a fan of their head coaching hire). Bryce Young will be surrounded by veteran-skill players and a good offensive line. Their defense should only improve with more talent and a great defensive coordinator.
In my opinion, this is the team that will challenge the Atlanta Falcons for the division. That makes week one's game so much more important for the Falcons.