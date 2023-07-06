Power ranking each of the past 20 Atlanta Falcons first-round picks
10. Kaleb McGary, OT (31st overall, 2019)
Kaleb McGary has had a strange NFL career to this point. For his first three seasons, he was a liability but then this past year he finally showed that he can use his athleticism and huge frame to keep defenders out of the backfield. He excelled as a run blocker and finally showed that he can be a good, not great, pass blocker. One year ago, he would have been much lower.
9. DeAngelo Hall, CB (8th overall, 2004)
The Atlanta Falcons landed a playmaker when they selected DeAngelo Hall in 2004. Hall simply made things happen as he snagged 17 interceptions in his four seasons with the Falcons, had four defensive touchdowns (one in each season, alternating between being a pick-six or a fumble-six), 438 interception return yards, 167 fumble return yards, 230 tackles, and two Pro Bowls.
8. Calvin Ridley, WR (26th overall, 2018)
This was a hard one for me to rank. Calvin Ridley looked like he would be the next all-time great wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons after having some strong seasons, but other factors really derailed his momentum in Atlanta. It quickly became obvious that both sides would be better off if they parted ways and hopefully, Ridley will thrive in Jacksonville moving forward.