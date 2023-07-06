Power ranking each of the past 20 Atlanta Falcons first-round picks
7. A.J. Terrell, CB (16th overall, 2020)
A.J. Terrell was a highly-criticized selection by the Atlanta Falcons. However, in his second season, he proved that he could be an elite defender as he totally dominated his competition. While he took a step back in 2022, much in thanks to injuries, Terrell should quickly be able to reestablish himself as one of the premiere cornerbacks in the NFL now that he has more talent around him.
6. Desmond Trufant, CB (22nd overall, 2013)
Desmond Trufant gets the nod here over A.J. Terrell because he was a consistent piece for a rotating defense over many years. While he was never nearly as dominant as Terrell was in 2021, he was the least of the worries for the Falcons' defense through the years.
5. Chris Lindstrom, OG (14th overall, 2019)
It didn't take long for us to realize why the Falcons drafted Chris Lindstrom with the 14th overall pick. He has gotten better each and every year and became the best interior offensive lineman in the NFL last year. He ran himself into a historic contract extension and is trending towards a career that lands him in the Ring of Honor.