Power ranking each of the past 20 Atlanta Falcons first-round picks
2. Matt Ryan, QB (3rd overall, 2008)
Matt Ryan is likely the best player in the history of the Atlanta Falcons. He came to the team during a time when they needed a boost and he gave it to them. Ryan jump-started the franchise and led them to numerous playoff berths, and a Super Bowl.
Matty Ice holds the franchise record for any quarterback stat you can think of. He was the first Falcon to win MVP and he should have been the first to win a championship, but we all know how that ended thank to a certain offensive coordinator and defense.
In total, he played in 222 games over 14 years for the Falcons and had 5,551 completions, 65.6% completion percentage, 59,735 passing yards, and 367 passing touchdowns, You also can't forget about his 1,469 rushing yards and 12 passing touchdowns.