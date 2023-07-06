Power ranking each of the past 20 Atlanta Falcons first-round picks
1. Julio Jones, WR (6th overall, 2011)
Julio Jones, one of the most dominant players the NFL has ever seen, takes the top spot here. The reason he gets the slight edge over Matt Ryan is because of how the Atlanta Falcons landed him in the 2011 NFL Draft.
As we all know, Thomas Dimitroff pulled off a trade for the ages. The Falcons held the 27th overall pick and proceeded to trade up 21 spots and into the top ten. It is so difficult to trade into the top ten, much less trade up into the top ten when you hold a pick that is five picks away from the start of the second round. To land the sixth pick, the Falcons sent picks 27, 59, 124, and their first and fourth-round picks in 2012.
And what did the Browns do with all the draft capital they got in return? Absolutely nothing.
Anyways, Julio Jones was simply incredible as he hauled in 848 catches for 12,896 yards and 60 touchdowns. Julio Jones is the franchise leader in almost every wide receiver statistic and was the best wide receiver in the league for a long time.