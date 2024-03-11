Pre-free agency 7-round mock draft: Falcons land franchise building block
In this mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons land the franchise pass rusher who they have been searching long and hard for.
2 of 5
Atlanta Falcons mock draft - Round 2, Pick 43
If the Atlanta Falcons end up losing Calais Campbell then they need to find a way to replace some of his production. With so much money tied up in Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata, the draft is the best place to find help.
Not many helped themselves more than Braden Fiske during the NFL Combine. The late riser stands at six-foot-four and weighs 290 pounds yet managed to run a 4.78 forty-yard dash. He also tore it up in the other drills as well.
Watch for Fiske when the Falcons are on the clock in the second round.