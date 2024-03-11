Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Pre-free agency 7-round mock draft: Falcons land franchise building block

In this mock draft, the Atlanta Falcons land the franchise pass rusher who they have been searching long and hard for.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons Introduce Raheem Morris as Head Coach
Atlanta Falcons Introduce Raheem Morris as Head Coach / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 5
Next

Atlanta Falcons mock draft - Round 4, Pick 108 & Round 5, Pick 142

. Jacob Cowing. 511. 4. . Jacob Cowing. player. Cowing. Wide receiver. Arizona

The Atlanta Falcons must fill their wide receiver position with various skill sets. Going from a tight end-heavy scheme to a more traditional one means we will see a differently constructed depth chart.

Jacob Cowing brings speed and short quickness. His ability after the catch is also something the Falcons current group lacks. He is your typical small, slot receiver—exactly what Atlanta needs.

Jordan Travis. 5. player. Travis. . Quarterback. FSU. Jordan Travis. . 804

If you follow college football then you undoubtedly know the name Jordan Travis, and for good reason. The quarterback is coming off of a nasty injury that ruined the Seminoles' chances to make the playoffs—he meant everything to that team.

Taking a chance on Travis is a low-risk, high-reward situation. It is reminiscent of last year when the Lions took Hendon Hooker on day two. There is plenty of ability for Atlanta to work with and it would give them a long-term option if things worked out.

Home/Falcons Mock Drafts