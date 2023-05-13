Predicting the Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart following the draft
Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart: Defensive line (5)
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata (FA signing)
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Calais Campbell (FA signing)
- Eddie Goldman (Unretired)
And just like that the Atlanta Falcons have a deep defensive line. It has been impressive to see the improvements the front office has made at this position; they will, without a doubt, be much better in 2023.
Grady Jarrett is as good as they come, David Onyemata will be a productive addition, and hopefully, Ta'Quon Graham will be back to full health so that he can have an even better season in year three.
It feels disrespectful to put Calais Campbell fourth on the depth chart but considering that he will be on a pitch count, he will be assigned a lower spot on the chart. Eddie Goldman rounds the position out as another established/productive veteran.