Predicting the Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart following the draft
Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart: Edge defender (5)
- Lorenzo Carter (Re-signed)
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Bud Dupree (FA signing)
- DeAngelo Malone
- Zach Harrison (Draft)
This is a position for the Atlanta Falcons that needs to develop or else they will have their usual poor season. Lorenzo Carter and Bud Dupree are the only two players that have more than one season of experience.
Carter was a good player for the team and they were smart to bring him back. Arnold Ebiketie is a player to get excited about because he had some impressive pass rush reps during his rookie season.
Before the draft, the Falcons made an under-the-radar signing with Bud Dupree. He should give the team some juice if he can stay healthy. And then the other two young players, DeAngelo Malone, and Zach Harrison, are very talented, yet different players.