Predicting the Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart following the draft
Atlanta Falcons defensive depth chart: Safeties (4)
- Jessie Bates III (FA signing)
- Richie Grant
- Jaylinn Hawkins
- DeMarcco Hellams (Draft)
The big acquisition for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency was Jessie Bates. We were all hoping that the team would land the All-Pro safety and they did. He will come in and be a veteran presence for this Falcons' defense.
There is no doubt that Bates is the starter, so you can mark that one down for the rest of the offseason. The real question is whether Richie Grant will be the permanent #2 safety or if Jaylinn Hawkins will be rotated in depending on the situation. There might even be some three-safety looks thrown in too.
DeMarcco Hellams, the Falcons' final pick in 2023, makes the roster a depth player who isn't likely to play barring injury.