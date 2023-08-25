Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
The Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster prediction
This might just be the most difficult roster cutdown that the Atlanta Falcons have had in a long time. There were so many players who made an impact on the Falcons during their three preseason games.
There will be at least 37 players who will be released by the Falcons prior to the 4 p.m. ET deadline on Tuesday (Aug. 29).
That is not much time to make so many difficult decisions but here is a prediction for how the Falcons final roster could play out. We will start with those players who will begin the year either suspended or injured.
Atlanta Falcons injured and suspended list
Injured list:
- Ikenna Enechukwu, DL
- Feleipe Franks, TE
- Ethan Greenidge, OT
- Matt Hennessy, OG
- Adetokunbo Ogundeji, EDGE
- Avery Williams, RB/PR
Suspended list:
- Breon Borders, CB (2 games)
There could certainly be more players headed to the injured reserve considering it opens up a roster spot for the Falcons.
We know that Avery Williams is done for the season but the other five players are unknown. Ethan Greenidge and Ade Ogundeji were both carted off of the field, for what it is worth.
Breon Borders might end up just getting cut before he finishes his suspension due to a really rough showing in the third week of preseason.