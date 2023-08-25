Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Cornerbacks (6)
- A.J. Terrell
- Jeff Okudah
- Tre Flowers
- Mike Hughes
- Dee Alford
- Clark Phillips III
Notable cuts: Darren Hall, Cornell Armstrong, Natrone Brooks
The injury to Jeff Okudah seriously complicates the cornerback position for the Falcons. If he is going to be healthy by week one or even week two then there shouldn't be a huge problem, but anything past that will make things interesting.
Tre Flowers will take over in his absence and then Clark Phillips could play outside in a pinch—it is just not ideal to rely on them for too long.
Mike Hughes and Dee Alford will make their money in the slot. The question is if the Falcons will hold onto a player like Cornell Armstrong or Natrone Brooks just in case one of the boundary corners goes down with an injury.