Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
12 of 12
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Special teams (3)
- Younghoe Koo, K
- Bradley Pinion, P
- Liam McCullough, LS
There is no question as to who the Falcons' kicker, punter, and long snapper will be. They didn't bring in any competition for the three veterans so their jobs are safe.