Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Quarterbacks (3)
- Desmond Ridder
- Taylor Heinicke
- Logan Woodside
Something that many fans are paying the most attention to when it comes to the final roster is whether or not the Falcons will keep two or three quarterbacks.
Each roster spot is so valuable and the Falcons have Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke firmly entrenched as the top two QBs. With that being said, Logan Woodside deserves to make the final roster.
Honestly, if we were going solely off of performance this preseason, Woodside would kick Taylor Heinicke off the roster.