Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Running backs (4) and Fullback (1)
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Godwin Igwebuike
- Keith Smith
Notable cuts: Carlos Washington Jr.
The lone question lies in who the fourth running back will be. To begin the preseason it looked like Carlos Washington Jr. would be but Godwin Igwebuike showed out in week one. He also brings special teams value which should earn him a roster spot.