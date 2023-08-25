Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Wide receivers (6)
- Drake London
- Mack Hollins
- Scotty Miller
- KhaDarel Hodge
- J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
- Josh Ali
Notable cuts: Penny Hart, Keilahn Harris, Xavier Malone
After the top four receivers, it is like throwing darts at a dart board. We do not know what the coaching staff is thinking as there are about seven players who could occupy the last two spots.
Every player has had their moments but Josh Ali has really proven himself this preseason. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is a perfect player for this offense with his ability to line up as a receiver or tight end.