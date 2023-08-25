Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
5 of 12
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Tight ends (4)
- Kyle Pitts
- Jonnu Smith
- Parker Hesse
- MyCole Pruitt
Notable cuts: John FitzPatrick
This is another position that you should pay close attention to. Obviously, the Atlanta Falcons will keep Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith but then there is a fight between Parker Hesse, MyCole Pruitt, and John FitzPatrick.
What swayed the decision was Parker Hesse's versatility to be a TE/FB-hybrid and Pruitt's chemistry with Desmond Ridder.
Keeping five tight ends around could be an option if Pitts is going to be used as a receiver more often.