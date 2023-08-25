Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
6 of 12
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Offensive line (8)
- Jake Matthews, LT
- Kaleb McGary, RT
- Matt Bergeron, LG
- Chris Lindstrom, RG
- Drew Dalman, C
- Joshua Miles, OT
- Michael Menet, OG
- Ryan Neuzil, C
Notable cuts: Justin Shaffer, Tyler Vrabel, Jalen Mayfield, Jovaughn Gwyn
Joshua Miles, Michael Menet, and Ryan Neuzil have been the three depth players who have stuck out.
For those four players listed as 'notable cuts,' are all prime candidates to land on the practice squad—minus Jalen Mayfield, hopefully.
I would like to say that initially, I had Barry Wesley as the swing tackle but then he almost got Logan Woodside killed...