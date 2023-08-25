Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game

The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins
Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
7 of 12
Next

Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Defensive line (6)

  • Grady Jarrett
  • David Onyemata
  • Calais Campbell
  • Ta'Quon Graham
  • Zach Harrison
  • LaCale London

Notable cuts: Timmy Horne, Albert Huggins, Joe Gaziano

There is no doubt about the top five defensive linemen for the Atlanta Falcons. Each one of them has the potential to have a huge year for a defense that needs it.

There have been a lot of bubble players who have made their name known. Joe Gaziano might have the upper hand but I have loved what I have seen out of LaCale London in each game. He has been one of the smartest defenders and has been a brute in the middle.

Home/Falcons Roster