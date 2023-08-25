Predicting the Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster following final preseason game
The Atlanta Falcons will be hard at work trying to trim their 90-man roster to just 53 players. Here is the prediction for the final roster following the third and final preseason game.
Atlanta Falcons final roster prediction: Edge rushers (4)
- Lorenzo Carter
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Bud Dupree
- DeAngelo Malone
Notable cuts: Kemoko Turay
There is no need to waste much time on edge rusher because the position is pretty well set for the Falcons.
Expect to see these four guys on the roster in a week. The only foreseeable difference would be keeping a fifth edge rusher in Kemoko Turay around but there is no reason to think that will happen.