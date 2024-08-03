Predicting Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster prior to preseason
In just under one month, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris will have the difficult task of whittling their roster down to just 53 players.
Unlike in years past, the final roster is pretty well set already. There aren't too many tough decisions which speaks to the quality of this roster.
With just under a week until we see the Falcons take the field for preseason, let's predict the 53 players who will make the final roster.
Atlanta Falcons final 53-man roster prediction
Quarterbacks (2):
- Kirk Cousins
- Michael Penix Jr.
Running backs (4):
- Bijan Robinson
- Tyler Allgeier
- Jase McClellan
- Avery Williams
Wide receivers (6):
- Drake London
- Darnell Mooney
- Ray-Ray McCloud III
- Rondale Moore
- Casey Washington
- KhaDarel Hodge
Tight ends (3):
- Kyle Pitts
- Charlie Woerner
- John FitzPatrick
Offensive line (9):
- Jake Matthews
- Matt Bergeron
- Drew Dalman
- Chris Lindstrom
- Kaleb McGary
- Storm Norton
- Barry Wesley
- Kyle Hinton
- Ryan Neuzil
Defensive line (7):
- Grady Jarrett
- David Onyemata
- Ruke Orhororo
- Brandon Dorlus
- Ta'Quon Graham
- Kentavius Street
- Eddie Goldman
Edge rushers (5):
- Arnold Ebiketie
- Bralen Trice
- Lorenzo Carter
- James Smith-Williams
- DeAngelo Malone
Linebackers (4):
- Kaden Elliss
- Troy Andersen
- Nate Landman
- JD Bertrand
Cornerbacks (6):
- A.J. Terrell
- Mike Hughes
- Clark Phillips III
- Dee Alford
- Antonio Hamilton
- Kevin King
Safeties (4):
- Jessie Bates III
- Richie Grant
- DeMarcco Hellams
- Micah Abernathy
Special teams (3):
- Bradley Pinion, P
- Younghoe Koo, K
- Liam McCullough, LS
The first decision came at quarterback; will the Falcons keep a third passer around which would presumably be Taylor Heinicke? There is a good chance since it would give them extra protection with the emergency quarterback rule, but I ultimately believe he will be released due to the growing confidence in Michael Penix Jr.
The number of tight ends retained is also interesting. Zac Robinson's offense doesn't require more than two tight ends but you have to have an injury buffer so three seems like the logical answer.
The same question can be asked about the defensive line. There are so many players worthy of a roster spot and it will require some hard decisions.
DeAngelo Malone's play during preseason will go a long way in determining his future. He hasn't made an impact in the pros yet but his talent is obvious. Hopefully, he can put everything together this year so we can say the Falcons got something for Matt Ryan.