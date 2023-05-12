Fansided
Predicting the Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart following the draft

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart: Tight ends (4)

  1. Kyle Pitts
  2. Jonnu Smith (Trade)
  3. MyCole Pruitt (Predicted re-sign)
  4. Parker Hesse

The Atlanta Falcons head coach's favorite position looks much improved from a year ago, all thanks to the low-risk trade for Jonnu Smith

Obviously, the headliner is Kyle Pitts who will hopefully be healthy after an unfortunate and avoidable injury that ended his sophomore season prematurely. It isn't a secret that he had a disappointing season before his injury but look for him to be back to dominating on the field.

Jonnu Smith changes this position around. He is coming off of disappointing seasons with the Patriots but now he is with a play caller that knows how to use him better than anyone on the planet. He gives the offense another solid and reliable weapon.

I am predicting that Arthur Smith will bring back MyCole Pruitt who did a nice job trying to fill the void of Kyle Pitts last season. He had a few big catches with Desmond Ridder throwing to him which could land him back on the roster. Then Parker Hesse is a decent pass catcher and a good blocker.

