Fansided
Blogging Dirty

Predicting the Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart following the draft

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
4 of 6
Next

Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart: Wide receivers (6)

  1. Drake London
  2. Mack Hollins (FA signing)
  3. KhaDarel Hodge (Re-signed)
  4. Scotty Miller (FA signing)
  5. Frank Darby
  6. Justin Marshall (UDFA)

Drake London is the Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver position. He is the unquestioned number one and on the verge of stardom after a spectacular rookie season.

It would have been nice to get more help behind him, nevertheless, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller were two steals in free agency and KhaDarel Hodge was a great re-signing.

Mack Hollins had a good year with the Raiders last year and brings more size to the position. Scotty Miller was an underutilized player in Tampa Bay who is wicked fast; he will be the deep threat. And then Frank Darby sticks around with Jordan Marshall, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Buffalo, rounding out the position as a high-upside talent.

And yes, no Jared Bernhardt. He is a great story and could very well make the roster but for right now, I have him ending up on the practice squad assuming he wouldn't get picked up by another team.

Home/Falcons Depth Chart