Predicting the Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart following the draft
Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart: Wide receivers (6)
- Drake London
- Mack Hollins (FA signing)
- KhaDarel Hodge (Re-signed)
- Scotty Miller (FA signing)
- Frank Darby
- Justin Marshall (UDFA)
Drake London is the Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver position. He is the unquestioned number one and on the verge of stardom after a spectacular rookie season.
It would have been nice to get more help behind him, nevertheless, Mack Hollins and Scotty Miller were two steals in free agency and KhaDarel Hodge was a great re-signing.
Mack Hollins had a good year with the Raiders last year and brings more size to the position. Scotty Miller was an underutilized player in Tampa Bay who is wicked fast; he will be the deep threat. And then Frank Darby sticks around with Jordan Marshall, an undrafted free agent out of the University of Buffalo, rounding out the position as a high-upside talent.
And yes, no Jared Bernhardt. He is a great story and could very well make the roster but for right now, I have him ending up on the practice squad assuming he wouldn't get picked up by another team.