Predicting the Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart following the draft
Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart: Running back (4) & Fullback (1)
- Bijan Robinson (Draft)
- Tyler Allgeier
- Cordarrelle Patterson
- Avery Williams
- FB: Keith Smith (Re-signed)
The running back position for the Atlanta Falcons is one of the NFL's most loaded positions. They have a second-year runner in Tyler Allgeier who is coming off of a 1,000-yard season despite only starting a handful of games, a veteran player in Cordarrelle Patterson who is an angry runner and one of the most versatile players in the league, and the eighth-overall pick, Bijan Robinson, who has routinely been called a generational-type player.
Avery Williams is still learning and showed some flashes during his first season at the position. His special teams value gives him a longer leash to continue learning the position. Keith Smith is also a good special teamer who can lead the way for the talented group of running backs.
The scary part about all of this is that the NFL had a hard time stopping them last year and every impact player is returning from last year along with upgrades at a few positions. They are only going to be better.