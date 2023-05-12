Predicting the Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart following the draft
Atlanta Falcons offensive depth chart: Quarterbacks (2)
- Desmond Ridder
- Taylor Heinicke (FA Signing)
There is only one question about the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons; will they keep two or three quarterbacks?
In other words, will they keep Logan Whiteside or not? It is as clear as day that Desmond Ridder will be the opening-day starter. The team has said that and Taylor Heinicke even said it Immediately after signing with the Falcons.
So, we have the top two etched in stone, but could Logan Whiteside sneak in? Yes, he could, but I predict not. While both of these quarterbacks utilize their legs—which puts them at greater risk for injury—neither will be running as much as Marcus Mariota did last year, and the Falcons only kept two quarterbacks then (assuming you don't count Feleipe Franks who converted to tight end).
There won't be any surprises at the quarterback position, things are pretty well set going into the 2023 season.