Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons next 4 games after 1-1 start
By Nick Halden
Kansas City Chiefs-27 Atlanta Falcons-19
Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow both failed to take advantage of the Chiefs' mistakes in the first two weeks of the season. Both were given chances to take control of the game and as always the Chiefs just find a way. Even down to blaming the refs this Chiefs dynasty mirrors that of Tom Brady and the Patriots so closely.
With this in mind, it is objectively impossible to make the argument the Falcons win this game. The offense is either going to take a sudden leap or Mahomes not be healthy for that to happen. It was a great sign Cousins came alive within this offense in the second half of Monday's game.
However, you're at a rest disadvantage after an extremely emotional game in Philly. The Chiefs are going to win this game but the Falcons will do enough to keep it close and acquit themselves well. Their one reasonable path to victory is the fact Patrick Mahomes is turning the ball over with regularity and the Chiefs starting running back will be out.
Those two things haunting Kansas City are the only hope the Falcons have of beating the current best team in football.