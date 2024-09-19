Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons next 4 games after 1-1 start
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons-27 New Orleans Saints-19
The magic is going to wear off for Derek Carr and this New Orleans offense the only question is when. Atlanta has given every reason in the offseason to believe they are the better team. This game will put Atlanta back into the division conversation and start a solid run for the team.
Why the win in Philly was so important is the fact it allowed them to survive a loss to the Chiefs and still quickly put themselves back into the playoff picture. After their first five games of the season, there are very few games Atlanta won't be a favorite or at least viewed as a coin flip as to who wins.
Another factor in picking Atlanta here is the head coach in New Orleans and the age of the roster. It won't be long before injuries slow down early success and put them back into third place in the NFC South. If the Saints win this game not only are the Falcons in trouble but this read of what appears to be an aging roster simply on a hot streak will be proven incorrect. This is a must-win spot for the Falcons.