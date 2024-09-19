Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons next 4 games after 1-1 start
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons-23 Tampa Bay Bucs-21
It is over two weeks before we get to this showdown and already it feels like a showdown for the division. Yes, there is a long season ahead and they will play again but this win will put either team in the driver's seat for the NFC South down the stretch of the season.
Tampa is a team to be feared right now with a quarterback who was the perfect answer. Baker Mayfield has shown even without a great run game he is going to buy time in the pocket and consistently make big plays to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
As long as that duo is healthy this team can play with anyone in the league. Defensively they have been impressive early as well slowing the Lions and forcing Jared Goff into two turnovers. The Bucs are three-time defending division champs and sending an early message that the division still runs through Tampa.
Last season the Falcons were already able to play Tampa close but Baker was the difference. Cousins must turn the tables this year and allow the Falcons to take control of the South and put themselves in a great position heading into what will be an easy win the next week.