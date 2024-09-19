Predicting each of Atlanta Falcons next 4 games after 1-1 start
By Nick Halden
Atlanta Falcons-31 Carolina Panthers-9
Carolina Panthers fans have to be wishing they were able to fire their owner and turn the clock back. What an ugly last three years of decision-making for this front office. Things haven't gotten any better with Bryce Young now heading to the bench in favor of Andy Dalton. A move that suggests the Panthers care more about attempting to win games than developing the franchise quarterback they overpaid to draft.
Benching Young is just the latest terrible move for a fanbase that is stuck in complete misery. Even as a division rival, it is hard to take joy in what is happening in Charlotte. The Panthers have so little talent on their roster and seemingly lack any answers as to how they are going to fix their reputation and inability to draft well.
Is there a team free agents should be more wary of than Carolina? This is a layup game the Falcons should be able to win with Penix or any capable quarterback in the lineup. Don't let this team hang around push on the gas pedal early and continue to show just how far the talent disparity is between Carolina and the next worst team.