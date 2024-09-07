Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons 2024 season begins on Sunday and with it the highest expectations the team has faced in over half a decade. The 2017 season was really the last time that the Falcons dealt with playoff expectations and were expected to compete in the NFC South.
Poor cap decisions and awful quarterback management defined the next five years and left Atlanta far away from being a serious contender. With the cap now under control and a myriad of impact moves made is this the season things finally change for Atlanta?
Despite what will be a rough start for the Falcons there is every reason to believe in this team. With a soft schedule to finish the year and great offensive talent, this will be the season that Atlanta's playoff drought ends.
Week One: Atlanta Falcons-27 Pittsburgh Steelers-13
Atlanta has the more talented roster and far superior offensive talent. This is a home opener that is approaching must-win territory with the two games ahead. Raheem Morris will start out his tenure the correct way.