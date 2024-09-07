Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week Two: Philadelphia Eagles- 24 Atlanta Falcons-23
Despite being on short rest and dealing with a far more experienced Philly roster the Falcons are going to make this game surprisingly close with a late Jalen Hurts drive putting this away and locking up the Eagles home opener.
As tempting as it is to pick the upset here there simply isn't one area where the Falcons are clearly superior. Their only chance in this game is if what we saw to end the season from Philly continues and they aren't the Super Bowl contender many expect them to be.
Week Three: Kansas City Chiefs-38 Atlanta Falcons-19
This has all the makings of an ugly blowout loss and pundits selling their Atlanta Falcons stock just a bit too soon. You have a historically great Andy Reid September team against an Atlanta team that is going to come off a very draining Monday Night Football loss in Philly.
You give the superior roster extra rest and against an Atlanta team that is still going to be figuring out their identity. This game has a chance to get ugly very fast and is going to have many jumping off the Falcons bandwagon far too soon against a team that is simply far superior.