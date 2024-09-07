Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week Four: Atlanta Falcons- 24 New Orleans Saints-16
It doesn't matter how talent-devoid this New Orleans roster has become. Anytime Atlanta and New Orleans are matched up you are very likely going to have a one-score game. This is one of the few hate rivalries still alive in the league and a game the Saints know Atlanta must have.
After an early New Orleans lead, the Falcons are going to right things and put this game away at home to push the team back to 2-2 and ease early concerns about where this roster is heading.
Week Five: Atlanta Falcons-31 Tampa Bay Bucs-27
This is a coin-flip game that is going to Atlanta here based simply on a superior offseason. Both teams battle for the division last year and Tampa hasn't given reason to believe they are any better than last season. Bringing back Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans were huge wins but not enough to swing this team into a 10-12 win unit.
That is what it is going to take to win this division and after the Bucs take control of the South early the Falcons put themselves back into the conversation with back-to-back division wins.