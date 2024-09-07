Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week Eight: Tampa Bay Bucs-21 Atlanta Falcons-16
This will start a small mid-season slide for the Falcons amid what will be an NFC South title. The Bucs are simply too pesky not to get Atlanta once this season. Stopping Atlanta's momentum and putting themselves back in the division conversation ahead of a tough matchup for Atlanta.
Week Nine: Dallas Cowboys-34 Atlanta Falcons-31
The Falcons are going to come up just short in what is a measuring stick for where they fall in the NFC picture. Dallas is a regular season force and the Falcons despite their best efforts are going to fall victim to it with the Cowboys handing them their second straight loss.
Week Ten: New Orleans Saints-27 Atlanta Falcons-24
This is yet another point when many are going to give up on Atlanta and not remember the easy stretch ahead. After two close emotional losses, the Saints are going to get their second divisional win of the year in a surprise upset of the Falcons in New Orleans. As frustrating as it is neither side is often going to sweep this matchup and that is going to be the case yet again this year with the Saints winning their Super Bowl of the season in what will be a lost year for the franchise.