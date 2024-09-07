Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week Fourteen- Atlanta Falcons-34 Minnesota Vikings-13
This game should be an Atlanta blowout win at this point in the season. What is going to be the state of the Vikings offense? It would be shocking if Sam Darnold is still the starting quarterback at this point of the season. While the team lacks a superior option the constant turnovers and missed plays will take a toll. Kirk Cousins has a big day in the return to his former team and puts Atlanta back into the playoff conversation ending their final rough stretch of the season.
Week Fifteen- Atlanta Falcons-19 Las Vegas Raiders-17
Put the Las Vegas Raiders down as this year's awful team that no one wants to play. With a great pass rusher, receiver, and young coaching staff this team is going to be a tough out every week. Despite the lack of talent, you have two elite players and a roster that clearly loves their head coach and will be fighting for him to stay. This is going to be an ugly game that Atlanta just manages to squeak out at the end on a late cluck Younghoe Koo field goal.
Week Sixteen- Atlanta Falcons -34 New York Giants-13
There isn't much to go on here based on the fact the quarterback and head coach are both likely gone at this stage of the season for the Giants. This has a chance to get ugly early for a team in New York that needs a reset.