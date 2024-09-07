Predicting every game of the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
Week Seventeen- Atlanta Falcons-23 Washington Commanders-20
Another former head coach reuniting with the Falcons in the team's final game is going to present a challenge. The Commanders are going to be a tough out if Jayden Daniels can stay healthy.
With the quarterback, the offense is going to have a unique wrinkle that is going to give teams a lot of issues throughout the season. However, it isn't enough to beat an Atlanta team that is playing for seeding and to lock up an NFC South title.
Week Eighteen- Atlanta Falcons-27 Carolina Panthers -10
The score of this game and whether or not it is a sure win simply depends on the standings. If the Falcons need this game it is going to be a win. Even if they don't it is easy to see Penix and Atlanta's second team pulling off an upset against a Carolina team that is simply lost and ready for the season to end. The Giants and Panthers both being on Atlanta's schedule offer three easy layups for an Atlanta team that is going to finish strong and lock up the NFC South.
Atlanta Falcons finish 11-6 winning NFC South and hosting a first round wildcard game in Atlanta.