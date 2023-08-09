Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Now that the first NFL preseason game has been played, it’s time to officially jump into our game-by-game predictions of the Atlanta Falcons 2023 season. All of these predictions could change significantly depending on trades, injuries, or other unexpected factors, but the team looks like a playoff contender after a strong off-season.
Week One: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, September 10th @ 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: This will be a huge game for the Falcons as they attempt to start their season strong. They seem to have the stronger roster on paper, but there are numerous factors that could help or harm them. How the defense holds up against Miles Sanders could dictate the action throughout the game, while rookie quarterback Bryce Young could be in for a rough outing depending on how the new players on defense come together.
X-Factor: Jaycee Horn. As the Falcons begin the Desmond Ridder era, this will be a great opportunity for the young quarterback to showcase that the team made the right decision by not making a major play for someone like Lamar Jackson in the off-season. If Jaycee Horn can shut down Drake London, it could cause major problems for Ridder and raise question marks for the organization.
Prediction: Atlanta wins 27-14 as Young struggles in his first NFL start. Bijan Robinson scores a touchdown in the first half and totals 100+ yards by the end of the game. 1-0.