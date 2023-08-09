Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Ten: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Game Info: Sunday, October 12th at 4:05 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: With Kyler Murray injured, DeAndre Hopkins gone, and an exodus of talent over the past few seasons, this Cardinals team might be in a race for the league’s worst record. Colt McCoy doesn’t offer much as Arizona’s new quarterback, and Arthur Smith should be able to come up with a strong gameplan against a limited Cardinals’ defense.
X-Factor: Budda Baker. While Baker is currently still on the roster, there’s a chance he’s traded before this game occurs. If he’s still on the roster, he’ll be the best defensive player on the roster and will be their best hope of stopping Atlanta’s offense. If they’re able to negate his impact, there’s a strong possibility that Atlanta could set a season high in points scored here.
Prediction: Bijan Robinson wins NFC Player of the Week honors after rushing for 150+ yards and catching two touchdowns. Falcons win 27-13 and move to 7-3.