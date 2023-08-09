Predicting Every Game of the Atlanta Falcons Season
Week Eleven: Bye
Bye Week Thoughts: If the Falcons are at 7-3 going into their bye week, expectations will be much higher than originally expected for this team. They’d likely be in the running for a top seed within the conference and it wouldn’t be shocking if they had at least a two game lead over their division.
Week Twelve: New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons
Game Info: Sunday, October 26th at 1:00 PM EST
Initial Thoughts: The Saints and Falcons rivalry is always one of the hardest to predict. When one team seems like a strong contender, they’ll suffer a shocking loss to the other. I think these teams will end up splitting the season series, but figuring one when the Falcons lose will be the hard part. No matter what happens though, the stadium will be rocking from start to finish.
X-Factor: Ryan Nielsen. Nielsen joined the Saints in 2017 and worked his way up to co-defensive coordinator last season. The Falcons snagged him as their new defensive coordinator in the off-season, and he’ll bring a strong knowledge of this Saints team. His knowledge and adjustments could be paramount in this matchup and determine how the Falcons play against Derek Carr and Alvin Kamara.
Prediction: Kamara scores a late touchdown and helps the Saints steal a 34-31 win. Falcons fall to 7-4.